The Salvation Army in Blount County began its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 17. The goal is to raise $80,000 this Christmas season through generous support of our community. The campaign will run through Dec. 24.
The funds generated from the Red Kettle Campaign will be used to ensure the children have a wonderful Christmas and to support the services that The Salvation Army provides throughout the year to neighbor that need help the most. For those who do not carry cash, there are now options to pay with Venmo and Paypal at the kettle.
If you are interested in volunteering individually or as a group ringing bells, call 865-335-4768. The Salvation Army is also hiring bell ringers to help cover its kettle locations in Blount County. If you would like more information, call 865-983-7135.
The Salvation Army will help provide Christmas for over 500 children and 50 seniors in Blount County. Angel Trees are located at the Alcoa and Maryville Walmart locations and National Fitness Center in Maryville. They have also setup a Registry for Good with Walmart where you can purchase wish list items that will be sent directly to The Salvation Army. The registry can be found at https://bit.ly/SAReg istry.
