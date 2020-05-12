The Salvation Army Serving Blount County will begin serving free lunches at Blount County Public Library’s parking lot this at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Lunches will be served at 11 a.m. to noon or until the last person in line at noon is served every Friday. All meals will be served to go.
The Salvation Army is grateful for the support of Blount County Public Library and Mayor Tom Taylor in coordinating this alternative spot for the Friday lunch program.
The ample parking will facilitate smooth ordering and delivering of meals.
Lunch includes sandwiches, snacks and soup.
Soup will continue to be prepared at Broadway United Methodist Church, the original partner for the Friday lunch program that began three years ago.
The Salvation Army serves lunch to all comers; no identification is required.
Parking guides will provide instructions to lunchers as to where to park and volunteers will take orders and bring bagged lunches to the cars.
Individuals who are on foot will also be served on a to go basis. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
The Salvation Army continues to provide adapted services to meet the changing needs of Blount County during the current public health challenge and appreciates the community’s support in these efforts.
The library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.