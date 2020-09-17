The Salvation Army of Blount County is taking applications for its Angel Tree program that helps provide Christmas to needy families. The applications will be taken Sept. 21-25 at the Blount County Public Library.
Applications will be taken by appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Families who want to sign up should call the Salvation Army at 865-983-7135.
