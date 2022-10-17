Students at Samuel Everett School of Innovation can have a flexible schedule that adapts to their personal needs. Kids can rearrange their assignments to however best fits their daily life. Each week students do online work for four days and have an in-person class day to make up for the fifth weekday. Eighth grade students work online every day of the week except for Thursday. On Thursdays students go into the Samuel Everett building and have three of their basic classes: science, English and math. Teachers work hard to ensure that students have a manageable schedule.
During classes on Thursday, students will often receive a suggested layout of assignments for the week made by the teachers. Whether or not you have to follow the schedule is optional, but they are normally planned so you have an equal amount of work each day. There is a very hands-on atmosphere in each of our classrooms because we are considered a flipped classroom. We learn the material at home and review it during class time. All students are given planners they use to keep track of what they need to do every day. With class day being on Thursday, our beginning of the week is technically Friday. So our online week goes from Friday to Wednesday.
Since we aren’t at school every day like most students are, we rely on lots of online programs to learn material.
Our main source of information is a website called Apex Learning. On Apex you read through a lesson, complete study guides, answer practice questions and then take a quiz. In most cases we complete one Apex lesson a week (sometimes two).
We also use a program in English and math called I-ready, which is an animated lesson you go through that ends with a quiz. It is similar to Apex but is catered specifically to what you need to work on based on the results of a diagnostic test meant to pick out your strengths and weaknesses.
Friday and Monday usually consist of smaller amounts of work and going over our lessons assigned for each class. The rest of the week is made up of reviewing and taking quizzes to prepare for class, and Wednesday morning we have a Google Meet for a virtual writing class. During our class time, we review from the week prior to make sure everyone fully understands the material.
Overall, I believe that the teachers do a great job at helping their students stay organized and focused.
Trending Recipe Videos
Sydney Drake is the school correspondent at Samuel Everett School of Innovation’s Middle school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.