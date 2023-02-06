The new year is bringing in more opportunities and exciting changes at Samuel Everett School of Learning. The Math Club, extended offseason bowling practice and wrestling matches are just a few. The SESI community is thriving and excited to share the new changes starting this semester.
Beginning this semester, the Math Club is starting for all high school students. This is a fantastic opportunity for students to engage in extracurricular activities, build on math skills and work with friends. The club will be held on Monday afternoons. Being able to host clubs such as this is just another perk of the SESI community and environment.
The SESI wrestling team accomplished great things. The team, only in its second season, claimed the win over the Alcoa team, making the Bulldogs the reigning district champions. The match was intense, but SESI prevailed. Students throughout the grade levels showed up to support the team. SESI prides itself on its community and the environment surrounding it. Opportunities like sports tournaments allow students to show up and strengthen their community and help create an inviting environment for all members of the SESI community.
The bowling team is continuing at SESI regardless of the season ending. Practice will be at 2 p.m. Mondays at Crest Bowling lanes.
It’s officially formal season. SESI is proud to announce that this semester’s spring formal will be in April. We are going to be collaborating with Eagleton College and Career Academy students. It is going to be a fun-filled night with food from the Copper Cellar.
We are hosting many fundraiser activities starting this month. As of now, snacks are available for purchase in the learning lab.
Overall the month of January welcomed many exciting events and changes. Between winning wrestling tournaments and introducing new clubs. The month of January has been a great month for all of the SESI communities.
Sydney Gregory is a school correspondent at Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
