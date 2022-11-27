The list of locations for Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild’s annual Santa Mouse has included its first home, Blount County Public Library and then Maryville College.
Members want shoppers this year to know the popular holiday event has moved once again, this time to Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. The talented artists and crafters will be set up and ready for shoppers Dec. 1-3, with free admission and plenty of parking. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
In other words, Santa Mouse has a New House! organizers are wanting people to know.
There are always familiar faces, and this year is no exception. Artist Maxine Falls helped start this holiday extravaganza 17 years ago. She served as president or the guild for 15 years and has been a participant in Santa Mouse each year.
But this artist doesn’t relay on what she learned as an artist 35 years ago to keep shoppers interested. Her art, she said, is always evolving.
“This is new for me this year,” Falls said as she pointed to some copper and metal pieces she has painted. She has started using alcohol ink and a technique to add 3D affects. Her interests right now include birds, so expect to see lots of them at this show.
Fall started out in watercolors, then oils an acrylics. She loves the way the alcohol ink makes a piece stand out on the metal. “I like to experiment,” she said. “That’s what keeps your interest in something.”
And after 35 years, the passion and excitement is still there, this artist said. “I always had the desire,” Falls explained. “It was like a voice screaming to get out.”
It all started, Falls said, when a friend gave her an oil painting set. She hasn’t put her brush down since, and that was decades ago. She joined the guild in 1987.
Peggy Andrews will take her place among the crafters at Santa Mouse. Her expertise is fabric art and not necessarily something that just looks pretty on a table.
“About everything I make is useable,” she said. That includes anything from a microwavable potato bag to holiday dish towels to fabric trash bags for the car and also garden flags and embroidered aprons.
“My mother sat me down in front of a sewing machine when I was 6,”Andrews said. She has been using her embroidery machine to make these fabric creations for about 10 years and in the guild for six.
“There is a lot of talent,” she said.
Her husband, Alan Andrews, create laser etchings on slate.
If gourds are more your thing, the work of Laurie Weiand will delight. She grows her own gourds and then turns them into Santas, reindeer, fireflies and other creatures in nature. It’s a craft she’s been honing now for 25 years; she also teaches others.
The gourds are all shapes and sizes. Some end up as chickens or snowmen, an owl or hummingbird. Weiand said she will have several examples of her work at Santa Mouse.
Sam Wilson’s been participating in the sale for years. His talent — designing string art, is something he has been doing since 1974. Wilson said he took a long break during his career as a field engineer for a medical company, but he’s got more time for it in retirement.
His designs are all his, meaning he doesn’t use anyone else’s patterns. Wilson can create trains, antique cars, military emblems, flags, grist mill and more. He gets requests for custom orders at each show he attends; he’s up to the challenges.
Some of his artwork measures 16-by-20 and can take 20 hours to complete. Musical instruments, space themes and bridges are all in his repertoire. Maybe you need an Eiffel Tower constructed out of nails and string. He can accommodate.
It takes close to 800 nails for one piece of art, Wilson said. That is a lot of hammering and precision.
Each of these artists has unique styles and products. That way, Santa Mouse doesn’t have four or five people all doing the same thing. Variety is the goal, organizers have said.
K.C. Jackson comes to the event as a doll maker who started out using an embroidery machine. Her dolls aren’t baby dolls; instead they take the shapes of foxes, lions, elephants and cats. They are meant to sit on a shelf or be played with. Each comes with a unique outfit Jackson makes from recycled baby clothes.
She finds patterns and adapts them to her liking. There are dolls suitable for all ages and both boys and girls.
Frogs and pandas have been added to her list of creations. Jackson said this is something that brings her joy and also to those who buy them.
“I loved dolls as a kid,” she said. “I love paying attention to details, such as the eyes. You can see attitude in some of them, like the one with her arms crossed.”
Terri Bronchik hosted many of these crafters for lunch as they made final preparations. This guild member said she will have her reindeer lotion again this year at Santa Mouse. It is a one-stop shopping adventure with there being so many participants, she said.
Post cards have gone out and Dotson Memorial is advertising the annual event on its outdoor sign. Everyone will be ready, Bronchik said.
