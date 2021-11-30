The Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild will present its annual Santa Mouse holiday craft event Dec. 2-4 at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.
There will be more than 50 crafters selling items like holiday wreaths, pottery, crocheted items, gourds, baskets, Christmas ornaments, paintings, jewelry and more. This is the 16th year.
