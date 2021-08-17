Blount Countians have the opportunity to get their cars cleaned up after the recent downpours and help a local nonprofit at the same time.
Hatcher’s Martial Arts will host its Karate Kid/Cobra Kia Carwash from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Owner Brad Hatcher said he will have his martial arts students there to wash vehicles and also provide demonstrations. They will be wearing some of their karate attire.
Hatcher said the washes will be for donations only, which will all be turned over to New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center in Maryville. New Hope is a center that provides a safe place for child victims of sexual and physical abuse. Multiple agencies and professionals work together at the center to deliver services in one place so a child only has to tell his or her story one time.
New Hope was formed as the result of the 1985 Tennessee Sexual Abuse Law. Its services are free. The new location for the center just opened this year.
Hatcher’s Martial Arts is located at 1403 E. Broadway in Maryville. Martial arts students will take shifts washing cars Saturday and holding demonstrations, Hatcher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.