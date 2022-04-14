The Everett Senior Center Dancers will be hosting its ballroom dance 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville. All ballroom dancers are invited to the event with Ed Niedens' Band providing the music. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others.
On Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m., free ballroom dance instructions are offered to those interested in learning this dance. After the class there is practice session to recorded music. The volunteer instructors are members of the dance group and are experienced dancers.
