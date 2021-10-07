What started out as just an ordinary day for Salvatore Torres and his fiancé, Jessica Williams, ended up as anything but.
The two were in the car with Williams’ mother, Teresa Bradam, on Sept. 30, headed to McGhee Tyson Airport to rent a car for Torres because the used one he had just purchased had a mechanical failure. The trio was trying to navigate the maze created by lots of construction in the area when Bradam noticed things weren’t quite right.
“I looked back at Salvatore and he was turning colors,” Bradam recalled. “I noticed his breathing was shallow. I asked him if he was OK and he said no and was clutching his chest.”
Williams, who is eight months pregnant, was in the front seat. She said she couldn’t even turn around to see her fiancé. Bradam told her daughter to call 911.
“I was freaking out,” Williams said. “I called 911 and they told us to get to the nearest landmark, and Ruby Tuesday was the closest one.”
So Bradam pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot off Alcoa Highway. The 911 operator told them to get Torres out of the car and place him on the ground, preferably on his back in case CPR was needed.
That’s when a complete stranger rushed in to render aid. Scott Frankel is the manager at the Ruby Tuesday. He had just parked his car, ready to start his shift at the restaurant.
“I was on the phone with my wife,” Frankel said. “I looked over and saw them. I told my wife, ‘This isn’t good. I gotta go!’”
Frankel rushed over to help the two women, who were panicked. Frankel said he helped them get Torres stable on the ground and then checked his pulse to see if he was breathing. His pulse was low, Frankel said.
The restaurant manager said he got some ice and placed it under Torres’ neck. He, Williams and Bradam also turned Torres on his side when he started seizing and throwing up. They made sure he was in the shade since it was a hot day.
Bradam said Frankel kept them calm and waited until fire and rescue arrived, then an ambulance.
During this entire ordeal, Frankel offered his assistance. He asked the right questions regarding Torres’ health history and relayed it back to Bradam and Williams who were on the phone with 911 operator. Torres is a diabetic — something the 911 operator needed to know.
Torres was going in and out of consciousness as he lay on the concrete, Frankel said. He continued to monitor his pulse and had to talk with Torres to keep him alert.
“I had to get in his face a few times and tell him to stay with us,” Frankel said. “I kept telling him, ‘Don’t go to sleep. Stay awake.’”
Ironically, this isn’t the first time Frankel has been in this situation. He said he used to drive a truck and once had to jump into the cab of another when the driver of that truck was suffering a heart attack. Frankel said he was able to stop the truck as it was traveling through a truck stop.
There is good news to report. Torres was transported to a Knoxville hospital and then had heart surgery a few days later. Turns out, one of his arteries was more than 90% blocked. The 30-year-old said heart problems run in his family. He had a bypass just last year.
Doctors put in a stent, Torres said. “It is only a temporary fix,” he explained. “I will need another bypass.”
It was Bradam who wanted this story of heroism told. She contacted The Daily Times to share it. “He jumped into action and did everything possible,” she said of Frankel. “Everybody needs to hear a story like this.”
Williams, 32, will deliver her baby, a boy, any day now. This will be the couple’s first child. Williams and Torres are trying to figure out what to do now that their only car is in the shop, needing a new motor.
After a visit back to the doctor, Torres is hopeful he can return to work at Arby’s, where he just recently got a promotion as shift manager. The couple also is looking for a stable, affordable place to live.
But this family is deeply grateful for what Frankel did. They said he could have easily ignored the situation in the parking lot and reported for duty. Bradam said the outcome might have been much different had this good Samaritan not stepped in.
“I was just doing what everybody else should do,” Frankel said. “I hope he makes a full recovery and has a nice, full life.”
Bradam said it will be a day none of them will forget. It went from bad to worse as Torres went from having to deal with his car problems to the heart attack. God, she said, had a hand in this.
“Then there was a miracle in a restaurant parking lot,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.