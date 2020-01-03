As caretakers of Earth, members of the faith community have an obligation and responsibility to see it preserved for future generations, and that requires the unifying of all faiths.
So says J. Terry Edwards, 74, a member of the Bahá’í faith, who has lived here in East Tennessee for the past four years. A Miami native, he fell in love with the Everglades early on and also spreads his love of nature upon Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“By today’s labels, you would call me an environmentalist,” Edwards said. He’s also someone who is sounding the alarm about what could happen if we ignore the warning signs of climate change.
Edwards will share his knowledge and insight about climate change and the expected population explosion over the next 80 years at a presentation set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan., 16, at the Blount County Public Library, Sharon Lawson Room. The event is free and open to the public.
He earned master’s and doctorate degrees from Florida State University and taught for years before going into information technology, where he spent 28 years.
A member of the Bahá’í community for years before moving here, Edwards has connected with a local group that meets in Maryville weekly.
“The Bahá’í faith has been active for many years in promoting a concern for care of Earth,” he said. “Not just climate change but all things that are happening on Earth.”
Earth heats up
According to NASA, the planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Farenheit since the late 19th century, a change driven mostly by increased carbon dioxide methane, nitrous oxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.
Most of that warming occurred in the past 35 years, the research found.
The five warmest years on record took place since 2010. The warmest was 2016.
NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment showed Greenland lost an average of 286 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2016, while Antarctica lost about 127 billion tons of ice per year during the same time period.
“The UN Population Group is projecting the Earth’s population will be 11 billion by 2100,” Edwards said.
“When you combine those two things together — climate change and population growth — any one of these puts great stress on the Earth’s resources. When you put them together, it is an existential crisis.”
He said those climate projections are for this planet to see a 3-degrees Celsius increase in temperatures that are above those of the pre-industrial age.
“When it gets to that level of heat, we are way beyond what has been experienced in human history,” Edwards said. “We will be at a place where human life is going to be very, very difficult.”
At present, we have an average of nine days during summer that are above 90 degrees here in East Tennessee, Edwards explained.
He said the projections have that increasing tenfold.
That would be 90 days of 90-degree heat.
Effects on food supply
“What do you think that would do to agriculture in the region,” he asked.
“Are there going to be any more Grainger tomatoes?”
Fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas are partly to blame for climate change, scientists have reported, like those who developed the U.S. Global Change Research Program. The impact affects human health, agriculture, food security, the water supply and ecosystems. Wildfires due to drought and other climate change issues are currently in the news.
Edwards said everyone can do something.
“We need to recruit other members of faith,” he said. “This is not just the Bahá’í writings that talk about Earth as a divine gift from God.” He said it’s also part of Islam, Christian and Judaism teachings.
With the rise in temperatures of the Earth’s surface also comes a rise in sea level as ocean water also warms. Storms are projected to increase in strength; droughts will increase and so, too, will floods, according to scientists who have studied climate change.
There used to be one Category 5 hurricane every 10 years, Edwards said. “We have had six in the last four years.”
And while Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 hurricane when it devastated Texas, it dumped more than 50 inches of rain, a record.
Local ramifications
East Tennessee might look very different in coming decades if coastal flooding on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts wreaks havoc and forces people from their homes. They might settle here, putting a strain on schools, transportation, law enforcement and other services, Edwards said.
In his presentation on Jan. 16, the environmentalist will suggest ways we can all make a difference. He suggested going on the web and calculating your own carbon footprint and then discovering ways to keep it small.
Suggestions include things like eating less meat and dairy to reduce manmade greenhouse gas emissions from feed production and methane that animals release; choosing local foods that reduce the need for fossil fuels for transportation; composting food waste; using reusasble bags; taking shorter showers; buying recycled clothing to reduce what ends up in a landfill; recycling plastic, paper, glass or metal; and driving less.
A few days ago, Edwards was eating lunch with his grandson. He has other grandchildren as well. He feels a great sense of duty to see they have the chances to see Earth in all of its beauty and splendor as he has done.
Despite the dire warnings, Edwards said he is optimistic things can be uprighted.
“I have had the fortune of living on an Earth that is a great provider,” Edwards said. “I want my grandchildren to see the Earth as I have seen it. I want them to have a good life.”
