The Blount County Public Library AARP Tax-Aide site is now taking appointments for tax preparation. Appointments are available starting Feb. 1 and are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and can be made by phone at 865-245-5788 or online at www.tinyurl.com/blount taxes. Appointments are required; no walk-ins can be served.
“Before you schedule an appointment, make sure you have all your tax forms,” says Cindy Cutting, the AARP Tax-Aide site coordinator. “In particular, be on the lookout for W-2s from employers, Social Security statements, and for Letter 6419, which lists the advance payments that parents should have received for the Child Tax Credit for each child.”
According to the IRS, taxpayers should receive the government-issued forms by Jan. 31.
Parents wanting to know more about the Child Tax Credit can go to the IRS website at irs.gov and search for “Child Tax Credit.” They can access their own account on the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.
This year, the free tax service, provided by local AARP Foundation volunteers, will use a same day drop-off method, where taxpayers will be interviewed during their scheduled appointment and leave their tax documents with the tax counselor who will prepare their taxes. The taxpayer will then return the same day, usually within one to two hours, to pick up their returns and authorize the tax counselor to e-file.
“We’re recommending to taxpayers that they bring copies of original forms and Social Security cards, if at all possible,” explained Cutting. “We have a good system to keep track of documents, but leaving copies instead of originals is always preferred.”
The filing deadline this year is April 18. However, the library will be closed for Good Friday and Easter weekend, so the last day to get your taxes done with this free service is Thursday, April 14.
AARP Tax-Aide will be set up inside the main doors of the library in the far-right back corner. The area has been improved to increase privacy and allow for more volunteers to work on-site. Wearing face masks is required. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available for taxpayers.
