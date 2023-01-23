The Blount County Public Library AARP Tax-Aide site is now taking appointments for tax preparation. Appointments are available starting Feb. 1 and are scheduled from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Saturday, April 15.
“The most time-efficient way to book an appointment is to go online,” said Cindy Cutting, the AARP Tax-Aide site coordinator. “You can still call for an appointment, but you can only leave a message for us to call you back. Booking online takes about 2 minutes and you’re done.”
The website can be reached by typing www.tinyurl.com/blounttax into the search bar at the top of your browser page. The Tax-Aide appointments phone number is 865-518-2479.
“Before you schedule an appointment, be sure you have all your tax forms,” said Cutting. “Also, be aware that some returns are out of scope for Tax-Aide volunteers. Generally anything that requires depreciation is out of scope, as well as farm income, rental home income, day trading income and some self-employment situations where you have inventory or have not made a profit. If you’re not sure if your return is in scope, call us and we’ll have a tax counselor call you back.”
The free tax service, provided by local AARP Foundation volunteers, uses a same day, drop-off method, where taxpayers will be interviewed during their scheduled appointment and leave their tax documents, or copies of these documents, with the tax counselor who will prepare their taxes. The taxpayer will then return the same day, usually within one to two hours, to pick up the return and authorize the tax counselor to e-file.
This year AARP Tax-Aide will be set up in the Learning Lab section of the Blount County Clerk's drive-through building at the main entrance to the library. Wearing face masks is recommended but not required at this time. If COVID infection levels increase, masks may become mandatory.
