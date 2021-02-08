The local Blount County Library AARP Tax-Aide site is now taking appointments for tax preparation. Appointments are available starting Feb. 12 and are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday. Appointments can be made by phone or online. Walk-ins cannot be served; everyone must have an appointment.
The free tax service, provided by local AARP Foundation volunteers, will look very different this year. Taxpayers will not meet in person with the tax preparers. Instead, they will bring their documents for scanning and participate in a brief interview with a tax counselor. Taxpayers keep their original documents, while the scanned documents are used by volunteers working remotely to create and quality review their tax returns. Taxpayers will return to sign and pick up their tax returns a week later. When signed, their returns will then be e-filed by the on-site tax counselor.
The location in the Blount County Public Library for tax return service has also changed. The new location is inside the main doors of the library in the far-right back corner. The area has been set up to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing is required within our area.
“Most of our volunteers are over 65 and are therefore at greater risk of COVID-19 infection,” explained Cindy Cutting, the site coordinator for the location. “We want to protect them as well as our taxpayers and ask everyone to look out for each other by wearing a mask.”
Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available for scheduled taxpayers.
Tax-Aide cannot accommodate taxpayers who do not want to meet in person or who do not want their forms scanned. They encourage these individuals to find another third party to help or visit IRS Free File to file on-line themselves. The IRS option may be free or reduced in cost based on income.
The phone number is 865-245-5788. Interested taxpayers must leave a message with a call-back number and best time to call. Due to the expected volume of calls, call backs may take up to four days. Please do not leave multiple messages.
To book online, go to https://tinyurl.com/blounttaxes and sign up for a half-hour appointment. You will receive email reminders and a list of items to bring with you.
