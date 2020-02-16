The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will host its second annual Founders Day Gala from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Airport Hilton, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. Individual tickets are $50 and a table of 10 is $500. Contact Tamara Griffin at 865-292-4277 or Rev. Willa Estell at 865-335-7527 with questions about the ticket sales.
One-half of the proceeds will go to the local NAACP Scholarship Fund. This year, the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP will be awarding two $1,000 Freedom Fund scholarships. The two recipients will be announced at the gala. In addition, two individuals or organizations will receive a Game Changers Award in recognition of their engagement in social justice and advocacy work.
The keynote speaker is Knoxville attorney Lakenya Middlebrook, daughter of civil rights pioneer, the Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook. Middlebrook practices family law, serves in juvenile court as guardian ad litem, and advises small-business owners about organizational structuring, contract review, policy and procedural development issue.
The Inspiration Trio (Trent Williams, Keri Prigmore and Lucinda Williams) will provide musical entertainment. The gala will include a silent auction. Individuals or businesses wishing to donate items to the silent auction can contact Tanya Martin at 865-255-9742.
