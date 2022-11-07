The team of Les Muller (from left), Zack Welch and Lisa Hill won Saturday’s ScrabbleMania at the Blount County Public Library with support from Esme Welch, 22 months. The event raised money to help support the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County. Lauren Miller also was a member of the team.
Melinda Rust and Maryann Loiacono examine their remaining letter tiles during the ScrabbleMANIA! event Saturday morning at the Blount County Public Library.Teams played three timed rounds with a collection of tiles and the option to buy additional letters in the fundraiser for the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
Gretchen Walton and David Effler volunteered as the ScrabbleMANIA! sheriffs to ensure teams followed the rules during Saturday's fundraiser for the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County, held at Blount County Public Library.
The Alpha(bet) Females team of Kathryn King (from left), Julie George and Missy Weeks won rounds one and two of ScrabbleMANIA! on Saturday at the Blount County Public Library. The event was a fundraiser for the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
ScrabbleMANIA! tee shirts were worn by competitors at Saturday's fundraiser for the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
The Daily Times' ScrabbleMANIA! team studies the board in the second round of Saturday's charity event.
Team Muller earned bragging rights and a trophy Saturday, Nov. 5, as winner of the first lScrabbleMANIA! event, but the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County was the big winner, bringing in more than $3,000 through the fundraiser.
Six teams competed over three timed rounds at the Blount County Public Library, creating the highest scoring set of words they could on Scrabble team boards, using a set of tiles and buying extra letters if they chose.
The Alpha(bet) Females team of Julie George, Kathryn King and Missy Weeks won the first two rounds, but Team Muller posted the highest score of any round — 1,174 — in the final set to pull ahead in the final tally by 271 points.
“The first round we didn’t have a clue,” said Lisa Hill, who was joined on Team Muller by Les Muller, Lauren Muller and Zach Welch.
Les Miller said they learned to use the double and triple letter and word scores to raise their point total. In the final round the team bought two “Q” tiles and spelled out the word “quilting” twice.
Q, Z and X were popular letter tiles for teams to buy, and they could purchase sets of words to help. The most popular list was two-letter Scrabble words, but some teams bought all seven lists.
“It helps to have an ATM next to the Scrabble,” said Jackie Taylor, executive director of the foundation. Excluding in-kind donations, the event raised $3,057, which she said is a good start for the first year of the event.
Next up to raise funds will be an online auction starting Nov. 28, Cyber Monday, to coincide with the holiday shopping season. Bidding will be open then at www.biddingowl.com/AEFBC. In the spring the foundation will hold its 26th annual Adult Spelling Bee.
While the teams were waiting for scoring Saturday they heard about the programs the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County supports, such as tutoring for adults earning high school equivalency diplomas and learning to speak English, as well as programs that help inmates gain workforce skills.
