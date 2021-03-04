Sea Ray boats, located in the Tellico West Industrial Park in Vonore, organized a winter coat drive through a partner with the Good Shepherd Center, located in Madisonville.
“Following our recent food drive for the Good Shepherd Center, we were eager to continue to help our neighbors during these challenging times,” said Tonya Heath, human resources manager for Sea Ray. “We were excited about the quantity of coats the Sea Ray team collected and donated.”
Tina Smith, executive director at the Good Shepherd Center, noted, “During the winter months, we have an increased need for winter wear and our partnership with Sea Ray has been a real blessing. We also have a great need for winter sweat clothes.”
A woman came to the Good Shepherd Center in need of food. Upon her departure Margaret Cummings, Good Shepherd Center board president, noticed that she would also benefit from a jacket. “Thanks to the donations received, I was able to provide her with a coat. She left warm and with tears of gratitude in her eyes. It’s a great example that a simple donation can truly make an impact,” said Cummings.
Recently, the Good Shepherd Center partnered with the Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church to donate and distribute 120 coats, 144 pairs of sweatpants and 288 pairs of winter socks to seven Monroe County elementary schools.
Demand at the Good Shepherd Center has increased with many new families needing assistance due to the Covid-19 crisis. Currently, the Center serves an average of 1,500 people per month and distributes approximately 50 boxes of food per day, or 30,000 pounds of food per month. “Our focus shifts between Winter and Summer needs, but the need for food distribution never changes,” continued Margaret Cummings.
Individuals and organizations can make a one-time donation, or a pledge to the Good Shepherd Center monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. Any level of donation is appreciated, and contributions are tax deductible as the Center is a 501 (c) 3 organization.
The Good Shepherd Center was created to minister to people in crisis, it is a 501(c) (3) organization. The existing services are offered to any resident of Monroe County. The center provides free food, clothing, utility vouchers, household items and transportation. Currently they assist an average of 1,500 people and issue approximately 30,000 Lbs. of food each month. Financial help and services are primarily provided by donations from churches, individuals, business and civic organizations. Donations can be mailed to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S, Madisonville, TN 37354. The Center’s phone number is 423-420-8888.
