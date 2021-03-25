More than 170 consigners who can bring up to 200 items each for the sale equals a whole lot of shopping opportunities over a two-day period.
That’s exactly the goal, said one of the organizers, Kim Payne. The event, East Maryville Kids/Teen Consignment Sale, opens at 8 a.m. today and offers three shopping times today and Saturday. East Maryville Baptist is at 1150 Brown School Road, and this certainly isn’t its first consignment sale.
That was in 2004, Payne said. She said it started with a group of four or five new moms who wanted the opportunity to share things they no longer needed and shop for other items at great prices.
“The first time they had it, they used one hallway and two rooms at the church,” she said. “They had about 15 consigners. It went well. It kind of grew and grew and grew.”
These days, this sale is held in the church’s multipurpose building that houses a gym and center for children and students. And it went from once a year to twice. There is 33,000 square feet of space.
“We have everything,” Payne said. “That includes maternity to kids and teens. We have strollers and bikes and outside toys. Clothing, too. Everything you need.”
The consigners price their own items because they know the value of what they have. That includes brand-name clothing. Some have never been worn. Everything is organized into categories for easy navigation.
Prices will start as low as $1, Payne said.
Spring 2020 was a time when lots of events were canceled, and this sale was no exception. Payne said it was all planned out and then had to be abruptly canceled due to the pandemic. That means, however, that many of the items meant for that sale were saved for this one.
“We have almost double the spring items,” this organizer said. “We have a lot more this year that ever before in the spring.”
The concept for the sale is simple. East Maryville accepts a small fee for consigners to bring their items to sell. Those who work a shift during the sale get to take home 70% of what they earn; those who choose not to work get 50%. The consigners get the luxury of having a large, central location. The church takes care of advertising the sale, and those who’ve been before are quick to spread the word as well.
East Maryville takes its 30% and puts it back into programming and other projects that benefit children, Payne explained.
“In the past, we have bought a security system, we have helped send kids to camp,” she said. The church has purchased playground equipment and also paid for and equipped a calming room for children with disabilities like autism.
Over the years, this sale has attracted 190 consigners, but this year’s 170 is great, organizers said. Things are slowly getting back to normal after a year of fighting COVID. Masks will be required for shoppers and only a certain number of people will be allowed into the building at one time.
They will certainly come
When the sale is over, organizers expect to have served 1,000 shoppers. Each is asked to bring their own shopping tote. Shoppers typically start gathering an hour before the doors open on Friday.
Even the things that don’t sell will still have a purpose. East Maryville will donate them to places like Knox Area Rescue Ministries or Mission of Hope. In past years, fire victims have been aided, along with foster families, Payne said. Consigners have the option of picking up their unsold items.
“It truly is a community effort,” she said.
East Maryville is led by Pastor Keith Johnson. Services are being held in person once again. They will have two Easter services, at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Payne said it does take lots of feet and hands to put this consignment sale together in spring and fall, but no one’s complaining. She said the benefits certainly outweigh any hardships. A team that sets up the event did so on Sunday; the takedown crew will be on-site Saturday after the final sale.
Many of those who volunteer also are juggling full-time jobs, raising kids, etc. But this time each year, they make a commitment.
“We have outside obligations, but for two weeks we do nothing but this,” Payne said.
