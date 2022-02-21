Second Chance Prom Ministry will hold its annual event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Male and female students can attend and choose attire for proms, military balls or other formal dance; everything is free. There will be dresses, tuxedos, shoes, purses and jewelry. Makeup and hair appointments will also be taken and are free of charge.
Those wishing to attend should go to www.riorevolution.com to register under Events. Walk-ins will be accepted. Volunteers will be there to help students make selections. Dressing rooms will be available for trying on clothes. Dress alterations will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.