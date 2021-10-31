When Beth Boline struck out on her own to open a clothing resale shop in Knoxville, she took a $300 per month lease on a small space on South Gay Street, moved in with her cat and believed in her vision when she felt others might not.
That was in 1996, and that store she founded was Planet Xchange, which would move from that first location to a few others before landing a decade ago in The Gallery on Kingston Pike, next to The Tomato Head.
It’s been successful with a business motto of buying and selling name-brand used clothing at a fraction of retail prices. Boline said she had her mind on retirement in the not-so-far-away future when those plans got pushed aside for one more opportunity.
“I read the articles about Amazon coming,” she said. “I had said I would never open another store.”
But just a couple of weeks ago, the business owner held a grand opening for a second Planet Xchange store, in Alcoa. It’s at 215 N. Hall Road, next to Walgreens. Business, she said, has been great.
Boline moved here from the Phoenix area for a relationship that didn’t work out. She said she had planned to move back to Arizona; she loved a resale store out there that took in and resold used clothing. Instead of going back, however, she decided she could create her own shop in Knoxville and Planet Xchange was born 25 years ago.
“Before I had gotten off the plane, I had a logo drawn on an airsick bag,” she said. “I said, ‘I am doing this.’”
She describes herself as the family member who moved around a lot and had a variety of different jobs. She told next to no one about that first leap to becoming a small business owner.
“I didn’t want anybody to talk me out of it,” she explained.
The Alcoa space is 6,000 square feet. Boline filled that space with clothing, shoes, purses, belts, hats, scarves and other accessories before the doors were opened. Her grand opening, she said, was bigger than Black Friday at her Knoxville location last year.
Peruse the racks and you will find brands like Converse, Lands’ End, Patagonia, American Eagle, Chico, Levi’s, L.L. Bean, Free People, Vineyard Vines, Burberry, Merrell, Keen and the like. Boline will only accept name-brand items that are in excellent condition as well as some vintage things that are currently popular. It’s not personal, she said.
“We have the reputation of being the pickiest” when it comes to resale shops, Boline said. “But we also pay the best.”
Those who bring clothing, shoes, purses in that are accepted for resale can walk away with cash or store credit. Boline asks that all items are cleaned and either folded neatly or placed on hangers.
She’s had customers bring in bags full of things they want to donate, only to have Boline tell them she can’t take them. “Someone can come in here with clothes that still have the tags on them. If they are not what we are looking for ...”
There is no company Planet Xchange has hired to help them keep up with trends or create a buy-sell formula that works. That’s all Boline. She said she keeps up with trends via the internet and knows what her customers want.
She has taken in a Louis Vuitton bag that has a price tag of $800 and a Versace belt she has marked at $300. Some Louis Vuitton bags sell for $1,700 new. Brand new Coach bags and ones from Dooney & Bourke and Patricia Nash line her shelves.
Training her staff to have a keen eye for what sells is her job too.
She discovered she had done that very well. Two years ago, Boline was diagnosed with cancer and had to step away from the day-to-day duties of owning a store. Her management took the challenge and exceeded her expectations.
“What I learned was they didn’t need me, unfortunately,” she said with a laugh. “The gift in all of that was it showed them I have faith in them. Even in recovery I stayed out of the soup.”
Boline has fully recovered and now manages 20 employees at the two Planet Xchange stores. In addition to those locations in Knoxville and Alcoa, she also operates a store called Greater Goods in Etowah. There, she sells clothes, etc., for $1.99 per pound and gives some of the proceeds to Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee.
The growth forecasted for Blount County with the arrival of Amazon and also Smith & Wesson is a big reason Planet Xchange is here. Boline said her biggest motivator in coming here is to make more money, just like any other business owner.
“That’s not the sole reason I am here,” she said. “I think I have something to offer this community.”
The location is great, she said, noting that thousands of cars travel North Hall Road each day. She has a sign noticeable from the road, the help of social media and a huge email list that grows daily.
“I have a database of over 50,000 customers,” this business owner said. “I never throw away an email address.”
Most of the customers bringing in clothes for resale at the Alcoa location are opting for the cash payout. Boline said she doesn’t mind. She is taking in 15 or 20 orders per day some days. New inventory brings customers in, she said.
The shop is open seven days a week and trades are accepted up until an hour before closing. Customers can drop off their donated items and return that same day for cash or credit. Items not taken by Planet Xchange can be left for Greater Goods or taken back home.
There are several other thrift-type stores in Blount County, including some consignment stores and thrift stores operated by nonprofits like Knox Area Rescue Ministries and Amvets. Boline said hers is different from most.
Planet Xchange is considered resale because it pays cash on the spot, unlike consignment stores where consigners only get paid when an item they donate sells. Thrift stores take basically anything where Planet Xchange does not.
“They all do really well at what they do and we want to do really well at what we do,” Boline said. “We are not even trying to please everyone. We are trying to serve a group of people searching for higher-end, brand-name stuff in good condition and make them very happy.”
