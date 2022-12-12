Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee thanks East Tennessee for its overwhelming generosity during the food bank’s 12th annual Double Your Donation Day on Dec. 8. The food bank received $750,000 in matching gifts from generous sponsors ahead of the day. Due to the overwhelming generosity of the community, the match was met, for a total of $1,575,193.30 in donations.
“We are endlessly grateful for the community’s support of our 12th annual Double Your Donation Day,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director, Elaine Streno. She continued, “Because of Double Your Donation Day, 4,725,580 million meals will land on the plates of our neighbors at risk of hunger in the 18 counties Second Harvest serves.”
Second Harvest would like to thank Eagle Bend Manufacturing/MAGNA, Knoxville Barristers, Commercial Bank, UCOR, Knoxville Coca Cola, ATMOS Energy, Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, BlueCare Plus Tennessee, Kroger, Republic Plastics, NS4ED, Bank of America and Bush Brothers for their generosity and support. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, a member of Feeding America, has worked to feed East Tennesseans experiencing hunger since 1982. Last year Second Harvest distributed more than 22 million pounds of food across an 18-county service area through multiple feeding programs and 630+ community partners.
