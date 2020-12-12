Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee earned more than $2 million in donations from its 10th-annual Double Your Donation Day on Thursday, the organization announced in a press release.
The total number was $2,098,874.39; the food bank received $500,000 from sponsors and anonymous individuals in matching gifts prior to the event, and the initial match was met by midday and donations kept arriving.
Sponsors and supporters also offered an additional $500,000 match, the release states, allowing all donations up to $1 million to be doubled. The food bank received more than $1,000,000 in donations and public support from the community, the release states.
Taking place “during a critical time for the food bank,” Double Your Donation Day’s output will help Second Harvest restock its warehouse shelves for the start of 2021, the release states. And that’s critical, as the warehouse shelves are usually empty following the holiday season.
“In a year so heartbreaking and devastating as a whole, this year’s Double Your Donation Day will forever be remembered as a bright light of HOPE and overcoming,” Second Harvest Executive Director Elaine Streno said in the release.
“Because of DYD (Double Your Donation), more than six million meals will land on the plates of your neighbors facing hunger in the 18 counties Second Harvest serves.”
This year, Second Harvest distributed one million-more pounds of food from March to November than in the same span in 2019.
“Due to the pandemic, more families than ever face hunger,” the release states. “Before the start of the pandemic, the number of people in East Tennessee experiencing food insecurity was 169,000. This means the number of people facing hunger has increased by nearly 30% in less than a year.
“Now in East Tennessee, nearly 240,000 people experience food insecurity.”
Also in support of Second Harvest, Knoxville radio station WIMZ wrapped up its Virtual Camping for Cans — A Tribute to Billy Kidd on Tuesday, raising enough funds to buy 69,485 meals. The event was made virtual due to the pandemic, and was dedicated to radio personality Billy Kidd, who established a legacy of supporting Second Harvest before his surprise passing in November at age 61. The loading dock at Second Harvest headquarters in Maryville is named in his honor.
“This is what he would have wanted. This would make him proud of his Knoxville friends. This is the mark he wanted to make on the world, and with your help, the Camping For Cans mission and Billy’s legacy of selflessness will continue,” WIMZ posted on their website this week.
The station is also dedicating its 2021 Rock Babe Calendar to Billy Kidd. The station made a visit to Elliots Boots-Shoes-Sandals location in Maryville on Thursday with Gabby signing calendars to mark the conclusion of Double Your Donation Day.
National Fitness Center is continuing its food drive for Second Harvest until Dec. 31. Canned food can be dropped off at the center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Maryville location — 1644 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville or the Alcoa Highway location — 2934 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville.
Monetary donations can also be made online by visiting secondharvestetn.org and clicking the Donate Now button.
Second Harvest Food Bank leads the community in the fight to end hunger. As East Tennessee’s largest hunger-relief charity, Second Harvest operates programs and distributes food in 18 counties. The food bank secures and distributes more than 21 million pounds of food and grocery products annually through a network of 630+ partnering nonprofit organizations such as food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and schools.
