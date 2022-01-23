The Seed Library at Blount County Public Library will have a seed swap on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Dorothy Herron Room. Bring any seeds you have to swap, and come and talk gardening with fellow gardeners. Gardening stories are always fun to swap, too.
There will be some seeds to take and try, even if you don’t have seeds to bring for swapping. Deena Trimble, master gardener, will present a talk and answer questions on winter sowing in the Sharon Lawson Room from 11 a.m. to noon. She has years of experience starting seeds using this method and has donated many, many seeds to the Seed Library for the past several years.
Bring clean, dried seeds labeled with plant name, and date of harvest (if known) in sealed baggies. For more information, contact Sheila Pennycuff at spennycuff@blounttn.org or at 865-982-0981.
