There are so many things COVID-19 has interrupted, but a group of Alcoa students and their gardening lessons as part of Project Hope are pressing on with precautions in place.
The official starting date for the spring outdoor season was March 7 with 10 students. They were forced to stop large gatherings March 14 due to restrictions from COVID-19.
Project Hope is a science-based gardening program with a financial responsibility component for students to learn and explore, explained Caroline Tate, liaison for Alcoa Middle School. Organizer Logan Hill, a resident of Alcoa and retired food scientist, partnered with UT/TSU Ag Extensions, First Horizon Bank and local businesses to educate the students.
Students in sixth through eighth grades are accepted into Project Hope. A new group comes in each year, and graduates of the program also stay to help the new class navigate through the program. It includes some classroom work in addition to lots of time outdoors.
This program is aligned with several school standards. Project Hope is centered on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Those heading up the program are teaching these STEM skills through gardening. As produce is planted, grown and harvested, the students are working to bring them not only into their own homes, but also to the senior citizens throughout the Alcoa community, Tate explained.
The garden is located in Hill’s own backyard. Hill started it back in 2017 after planting his backyard garden and seeing some interest from his neighborhood children who wanted to learn how to grow things. He asked a local group, Men in Community/Men in Christ, to join in that first year.
At that time, Hill said many of the students had no idea where their food comes from, other than the grocery store. That was his motivation.
The coronavirus forced leaders to find a way for the students to social distance and comply with state regulations this year. Hill decided to make two groups and meet with each group every other Saturday. The students must wear face masks and gloves. Each person is checked with a no-touch forehead thermometer to make sure no one has a fever, Tate said.
“Our first meeting began with a nutrition lesson by Rosemary Cirina, a member of the Blount Master Gardeners,” Tate said. “Her lesson for the day was on kale — lessons on nutritional benefits and how to make delicious snacks from kale.”
Cirina demonstrated the making of kale chips and allowed the students to taste kale leaves.
“It was interesting to see how the students reacted to the taste of both the kale leaf and kale chips,” Tate said. “The students that had never tasted kale were pleasantly surprised by the taste.”
The students and adult leaders were pleased to have four volunteers from Blount Master Gardeners and a State Farm Insurance company representative, the company that insures the project. The volunteers were very helpful in explaining the procedures of maintaining a garden. The students were taught how to prune vegetable plants and weed the garden. The students were able to pick carrots and beets to take home, Tate said.
“We were delighted with the success of our day,” she said. “It was a productive day for the students. We are now looking forward to the second group preparing to come to the program.”
Tate was able to witness the phenomenal job the students did in the garden and also was able to taste the kale and explore the garden with the students. Scott Porter, the principal of Alcoa Middle School, was anxious to continue his support of the program and has seen the years of harvest, Tate said.
