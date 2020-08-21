As the new school year ramps up, local Girl Scout leadership wants it known the organization is actively recruiting new members even in a year that’s been like no other.
Samantha Herron, administrator of Troop 20530, has two daughters in Scouts. She said the Little River Service Unit, which includes Blount County, will host a recruitment event to drum up excitement and interest for this coming year. Herron also serves as public relations manager for Little River Service Unit.
The public informational sessions will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 29, and from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, all at Greenbelt Pavilion in Maryville. Families can choose which time slot fits their schedule. There will be leaders present who can answer questions. In addition, girls will get the chance to participate in some Scout activities.
Annual registration is $35, but Herron said financial assistance is available. “We don’t want that to be a reason girls don’t get involved,” Herron said.
In a year without COVID-19, the Girl Scouts would be able to go to the various schools in Blount County to recruit. That isn’t happening in 2020. So these sessions at the Greenbelt Pavilion is the route being taken.
“We want the community to know we are still taking Girl Scouts,” Herron said.
Many of the troops meet in schools and churches, something that also isn’t happening in 2020. Herron said many groups are meeting via Zoom. Some also are meeting in person at outdoor locations or other places where social distancing is possible.
Herron is hoping that families are looking for programs for their daughters after this lengthy quarantine.
“We understand if you are uncomfortable getting together as a group,” the leader said. “We are doing virtual. My troop has done things virtual. I have girls from different schools and different ages.”
Herron has a bridging ceremony set for November. This gathering is for girls who are moving up in the ranks of Girl Scouts. The ceremony will be held outdoors, at Springbrook Pavilion in Alcoa.
Community service is a main focus of this organization. Each Halloween, Girl Scouts go to local nursing homes to hand out treats. This year, the plan is to make cards. “We are still going to try and lift their spirits,” Herron said of the senior adults. “And also provide our girls with a way to give back.”
Girl Scouts have numerous opportunities to earn badges in specialty areas. Herron said new ones are added annually. This year, for instance, Scouts can earn the Civics Badge. Herron said it was added in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“I told my girls that story last night,” the mom and troop leader said. “The girls in my troop are going to start with that badge because I feel like it’s important for them to know what we went through in getting the right to vote. Many women went to jail.”
Badges that focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, robotics and even coding are ready to be earned. Those girls who are interested in the outdoor challenges have a place among Girl Scouts, Herron said. Kindergarten girls can start earning badges now, too.
The new badges for this year were announced last month. They include Entrepreneurship, STEM Career Exploration, Automotive Engineering and Civics. In all, there are 24.
Herron’s daughters are 3, 5 and 11. The youngest is too young for Scouts now, but will likely join as did her older sisters. Herron was a Girl Scout as a fifth-grader.
Initially, Herron said she got her oldest daughter into Girl Scouts because she was shy and Herron wanted her to expand her group of friends.
“To be honest, it really did and so much more,” the mom said. “As I have become more involved, I realize that these girls are getting opportunities that I had never previously considered and that is why my younger daughter is joining for the new year, and in two more years, my youngest daughter will follow and be a Girl Scout as well.”
“There is literally something for everyone,” she said.
