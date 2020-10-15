A Senior Drive-Thru Expo will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The event is sponsored by Brookdale Senior Living and hosted by Home Instead Senior Care.
This is a free, no-contact event that is open to the senior population to come out and get information from vendors. There will be more than a dozen vendors, including Macs Pharmacy doing free flu shots (free with insurance card), Office on Aging and CometMD that offer different types of assistance for seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.