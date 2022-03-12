I had a crisis the past few days. No, fortunately, it wasn’t a health issue or a family tragedy.
It was something much different, but it knocked me for a loop.
I broke my phone.
I was walking my dogs outside an antique shop in Walland when, unbeknownst to me, it fell out of my pocket and — brace yourself — it was run over by a car. I didn’t realize it until I got home and couldn’t find it. After several frantic phone calls, the owner of the store was able to answer and let us know that my phone was there, but for all intents and purposes, it was, in his words, “toast.”
I raced back to retrieve it, but once I saw it, my worst fears came true. The glass was shattered and nothing on the face of the phone was retrievable. I could hear it ring when I got calls, but that was its final, dying gasp.
I was as shattered as my phone.
This may seem frivolous of course. A phone is just a thing. It’s a convenience, a product of our need to connect. We may dote on it and even become addicted. But it’s hardly as important as a friend or family member.
That said, as a freelancer and employee for hire, my phone is my connection to the world. It’s my lifeline. Without it, I literally feel disconnected. Consequently, I transitioned from panic mode to something akin to depression.
I was paralyzed, not knowing how I would cope.
Fortunately, I had insurance, but the claims process wasn’t easy. I had to fill out the paperwork, verify my identity and deal with agents whose accents were difficult to decipher and whose ability to assist was sometimes strained at best.
Eventually, I succeeded in getting my claim approved, and my new phone arrived the next day. Then of course I worried that I wouldn’t be able to retrieve my contacts or the apps I was accustomed to. Fortunately, they had been backed up to the cloud, and in the end, with the help of a friendly associate named David at the AT&T store, my new phone was up and running.
(I need to note at this juncture that I couldn’t have set it up myself. By the time the phone arrived, my brain was too muddled. No, it had nothing to do with the fact that I’m a senior. Many of my friends could likely have worked through this and followed the “simple” instructions. I’m simply technically inept. I often tell people that I’m kind of like the ape at the beginning of the film “2001 A Space Odyssey.” The best I can do is throw the proverbial bone in the air and see where it lands.)
Ultimately, the lesson learned came down to this: we are way too dependent on our machines and devices, so much so that when we’re without them, our world can come unhinged. Mine certainly did, and I’m almost ashamed to admit that I felt helpless — and hopeless — when my cellphone couldn’t be accessed.
How did we get to this point? I’m sure most of us can remember a time before cellphones, computers, Wi-Fi, and the like, when we still managed to get things done and remain productive without them. Yet, now that the world is inescapably connected to a grid, we’re inevitably imprisoned by it. And it seems that for all the technology, it makes life far more complicated than ever before.
Likewise, it certainly hasn’t made communication any easier. People are still as isolated as ever. We’re plagued by the same problems that have beset us since the beginning — war, disease, tyrants, distrust, and discrimination. It seems no amount of technology will ever erase those ills.
As the Beatles once said, “come together”
That’s why it’s important that we seniors lead by example. We have the experience and expertise to bring people together, to share common connections, to help folks understand that indeed, there are more things that bring us together than those that tear us apart.
This country is facing challenges on a variety of fronts, both foreign and domestic, but as in the past, when we’ve encountered a crisis, we’ve risen to the challenge. Yet, the only way to do that is to unite as Americans and put country first over politics and personalities.
The name-calling and demonizing of those with whom we disagree needs to end. Graced by the wisdom of age and experience, we seniors can — and should — lead by example.
