It’s a new year!
And of course, that means all sort of resolutions to start off the year… and the decade. Given the hindsight ... and foresight ... of 2020, chances are, very few of those resolutions will survive more than a month or two. It’s a sad commentary on our ability to persevere and make the changes we had hoped for, but humans being humans, it’s more or less in our nature.
On the other hand, perhaps if we established our goals a little more realistically, we might have a better chance of actually succeeding. Instead of saying, “I intend to lose 50 pounds and refrain from all adult beverages,” perhaps the results would be a bit more attainable if we said instead, “I’m going to lose 20 pounds and treat myself to two beers instead of five on any single occasion.” Rather than commit to reading a book a week, maybe aim to read a book every two weeks as an alternative.
After all, we’re not robots that possess the ability to program ourselves by flipping a switch and automatically readjusting our behavior. We are emotional, and often irrational, creatures, and that of course has to be taken into consideration.
However, while we’re on the subject of New Years resolutions, I have one I’d like to propose to you.
It seems that more and more these days, I hear my fellow seniors refer to themselves as “old.” The description is shared without any pretext or qualification, other than simply speaking as someone who is past what is generally considered middle age. Heck, I’ve even heard folks in their 40s call themselves old.
What is it about this youth-obsessed culture that we inhabit that makes us not only fall victim to the stereotypes we are labelled with, but also have to inflict that status on ourselves? How are we ever going to assert ourselves if we conform to the ill-conceived ideas that people ascribe to those of a more advanced age.
In technical terms, we seniors may be old because we’ve accrued a certain amount of years. And granted, as we age, we do encounter some physical limitations. However all too often, we allow ourselves to feel inferior and incapable, and when we write ourselves off as “old,” it only helps to reinforce that limited view that others often have of us. I find that the people that describe themselves that way aren’t only alluding to age, but to the fact that they’re no longer capable of competing with younger people — physically, mentally or with the same skillset.
Of course, they may be referring to some malady that’s afflicted them as well — weak knees, arthritis, poor hearing, failing eyesight, or any of the various other maladies that may affect us as we age. Yet simply to throw up our arms and concede the inevitability of poor health and lack of stamina seems to me to be a big cop out. After all, people are living longer these days and staying healthier in the process. There are all sorts of remedies, medicines and physical fitness programs that offer the opportunity to avoid growing older in less than productive ways.
The fact is, calling people “old” is often meant as an insult, a crude way of suggesting they ought to be put out to the proverbial pasture. Let’s not play into that snide and cynical mindset.
A better alternative
I was recently speaking with a band that calls itself “64 Crayons.” Now I’m not quite sure about the meaning behind that moniker, but in the course of our conversation, the musicians mentioned that the band members ranged in age from their 40s to their 60s.
They referred to themselves as part of the “perennial generation.” They said the term referred to the fact that
oi, in their words, they were “ever-blooming relevant people of all ages who are creative, collaborative, passionate, current and have friends of all ages.”
I like that term, and I intend to “borrow” it going forward. To me, it describes an attitude that doesn’t change with age. It allows us to hold to our ideals while retaining our youthful, idealistic outlook and the sense that anything is possible, and indeed that the future can be as hopeful and exciting as our earlier lives once were as well. It suggests that we ought not to be typecast, marginalized or confined to any specific demographic description or social strata. Instead our lives ought to be informed by our expertise and experience.
So there’s a resolution for you. Next time someone asks your age, don’t let that number define you. Tell them that you’re a “perennial” and simply take it from there.
