All public events at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum have been canceled due to COVID-19, which includes Sequoyah Remembrance Day, scheduled to be held Aug. 2, the Monroe Life Balloon Fiesta, scheduled to be held Sept. 5 and 6 and the Annual Cherokee Fall Festival, scheduled to be held Sept. 12 and 13.
The executive committee decided there was no way to create the safe and enjoyable festival experience that visitors have come to know and love.
