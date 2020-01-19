Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore will offer a Basket Weaving Class on Saturday, Feb. 22. The cost of the class is $50 a person with materials included. Space is limited so call 423-884-6246 to register.
Mary Welch Thompson will be teaching the class. She and her daughter weave traditional Cherokee baskets, using river cane and natural dyes in their single and double woven baskets and cane mats. The knowledge and skill needed to create the double weave baskets was almost lost. They also weave white oak and honeysuckle baskets, and they use reed splits in some of the baskets as well.
The museum is located at 576 Highway 360, Vonore.
