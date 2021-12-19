Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore is offering beginner Cherokee language classes on Mondays in January, the 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st, from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost will be $60 for all four evenings. The class will be taught by Lou Jackson and Joel Turner, who are enrolled members of the Eastern Bank of the Cherokee Indian.
Those interested in taking the class should contact the museum at 423-884-6246 or seqmus@tds.net to register. The Sequoyah Museum is located at 576 Highway 360 in Vonore.
