The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is offering beginner, intermediate and advanced Refresher Cherokee language class next year from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays, March 2, 9, 16 and 23. The cost of the class is $40 for all four evenings. The class will be taught by Lou Jackson, Brett Jones and Joel Turner, who are enrolled members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indian. The language classes will be held in the museum’s multipurpose room.
Anyone interested in taking this class should contact the museum at 423-884-6246 or seqmus@tds.net to register by Jan. 13. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is located at 576 Highway 360, Vonore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.