The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, 576 Highway 360 in Vonore, is the state’s only tribally-owned historical site. It was built to honor the Cherokee Sequoyah, who in 1821 created a Syllabary, or way of reading and writing the Cherokee language. The museum is hosting a free lecture series that delves into a variety of Cherokee topics.
Cherokee Legends Lecture will be presented by Jarrett Wildcatt from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Jarrett Wildcatt is an Eastern Band of Cherokee tribal citizen. He was raised in the Yellowhill Community on Rattlesnake Mountain and he currently resides in the Wolftown Community. Jarrett is a Lead Culturalist Specialist at the Museum of the Cherokee and an experienced Cherokee storyteller. He specializes in the traditional craft of twining.
