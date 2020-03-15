A Scandinavian Star Weaving Class is being presented on April 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. The cost of the class is $25 per person and materials are included. Space is limited to 15 people. Call to register for the class.
Linda Bosket will be teaching the class. Bosket learned basket weaving from Cherokee artisan Mary Thompson while working for the museum. Since her retirement, Bosket has enjoyed being able to spend more time on working on quilts and weaving. She got her love of crafts from her mom who was always sewing or crafting items to sell.
This class is sponsored in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission ABC Grant and the Museum. The museum is located at 576 Highway 360 in Vonore.
