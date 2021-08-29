The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, Tennessee’s only tribally owned museum, will host its 30th annual Cherokee Fall Festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12 each day.
Visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and dance. In addition, the museum will be demonstrating an 1800s Acorn Printing Press, printing special bicentennial Cherokee syllabary. A blacksmith will be doing on-site demonstrations in the shop both days.
Other demonstrations and displays will include Cherokee life in 1700s and a Civil War encampment. There will be a Civil War battle re-enactment at 2 p.m.
This year’s theme will be Celebrating 200 years of Cherokee Literacy. Visitors will be able to meet and talk with Cherokees from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina. Special entertainment will be provided by the Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa, who are the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians official ambassadors. Cherokee cooking demonstrations will be presented by Johnnie Sue Myers.
Traditional Indian fry bread, Indian tacos and other food and drinks will be sold.
Tickets Adults are $10, children 13-18 years old are admitted for $5 and children 12 and under can attend free. Family rate for $25 also available. For more information about the Festival, contact the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum at 423-884-6246. The museum is located at 576 Highway 360 in Vonore.
