Hancock County is one of Tennessee’s poorest counties, a fact not lost on a group of congregants at Fairview United Methodist Church in Maryville; they spent part of their Sunday morning packing 5-gallon buckets of food for transport to Sneedville.
Close to 100 church members took shifts outdoors this past Sunday to pack flour, sugar, peanut butter, tuna, macaroni and cheese and canned vegetables into the buckets, said Jimmy Manis, Fairview family and missions minister. The first group arrived for their 9 a.m. shift, followed by three more shifts that were 30 minutes apart. After picking up the individual food items and placing them in buckets, Fairview youth slapped on lids, hammered them closed and loaded them onto trailers for transport to Sneedville on Dec. 5.
“We have 400 buckets,” Steve Cordle, Fairview’s executive director, said after the first shift had completed its tasks. “We’ve done 100 already and have 300 more to go.”
State statistics show Hancock is one of 11 distressed counties in Tennessee. It has a poverty rate of 25.8% with a median per capita income of $15,668. The other 10 counties on that list are Lake, Lauderdale, Hardeman, Perry, Wayne, Clay, Grundy, Bledsoe, Scott and Cocke. These 11 counties in Tennessee rank among the 10% of most economically distressed counties in the nation.
Manis said Fairview has been doing this food project for five years. It is part of the Jubilee Project, a mission of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. Jubilee Project is headquartered in Sneedville; the executive director is Lisa Nichols.
Nichols was on hand at Fairview early Sunday to educate members on what Jubilee Project is and to thank the church for its support. She said the gifts of food will be distributed Dec. 5. Hams and other fresh foods will be added to the buckets for distribution to needy families in Sneedville.
Global Ministries missionaries Steve and Diantha Hodges founded the Jubilee Project in 1991, according to the Holston Conference website. The Hodges moved to Tennessee after serving in Korea and North Carolina.
Jubilee Project purchased the former Flat Gap Elementary School from the Hancock County school board in 2002. Food security, shelter, access to clean water and health care are the ministry’s core values.
The food ministry of Jubilee Project includes monthly emergency food boxes, a mobile food pantry, food boxes for veterans and holiday meals like these being donated by Fairview UMC.
A new plan in 2020
The food packed in buckets at Fairview came from Second Harvest Food Bank, Manis said. He said the process was changed a little bit in this COVID-19 pandemic. In years past, all of the packing was done inside the church’s gym. To place adequate distance between those volunteering, the project was moved outdoors this time.
On hand this chilly Sunday morning was Trenton Gennoe, 15, whose job it was to place lids on each bucket and then load them into trailers. This wasn’t his first time helping Jubilee Project. “I like that it helps with the community,” he said.
Angie Stewart was there to do what was needed. As the mom of one of the youth volunteers, she said it made her feel good to see so many young people willing to help out. Things go pretty quickly when everyone comes together, she said.
A group of teenage girls was taking on the task of lid-placing and hammering into place. Elise Davenport, Abbigale Valentino, Elizabeth Trask and Nika Davenport were working hard and fast to keep up with the assembly line of buckets.
They also have worked for Jubilee Project in the past. Their youth minister, Paul Priest, said he estimated there were 20 youth present for the project Sunday. Some of them may volunteer to travel to Sneedville to hand out the buckets of food, he said.
Cordle said things were operating smoothly as volunteers already had signed up for a shift time online. He said his church knows the need is great and wanted to take part in Jubilee Project again this year.
“They will line up for miles to receive the food,” he said.
Manis also was pleased with how operations were going midmorning. He said many of the participants have done this before and know the drill. The fact all ages participate is what he enjoys most.
“This is a family-friendly service opportunity,” he said.
