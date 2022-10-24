This month at Samuel Everett, students are returning to school after fall break. There has been no lack of excitement from our athletes. All of our sports have had many exciting wins that bring the school spirit to a higher level.
Last month the SESI girls bowling team won its first match against Heritage. This was an exciting day for the team, setting the pace for the rest of the season. The coach, Sarah Hayes, said she was “very proud of the girls for winning their first match, but even more so proud when I see my bowlers improving their scores and getting excited about their improvement.”
The bowling team’s month of October is certainly full; matches this month were set for the 10th, 17th and the 24th at Crest Bowling. On the 27th, there will be a match in Pigeon Forge against Pigeon Forge High School. Many of our bowlers are looking forward to the matches ,as it’s an opportunity to be competitive while also hanging out with friends in a team.
Also this month, girls wrestling tryouts are taking place. Both middle school and high school had them on Tuesday, Oct. 11. When asked what he is most excited for this season, coach Phillip Cottrell, said, “The competition and the excitement that comes with the competition.” He jokingly said this is the closest he can be to a gladiator. Cottrell brings the competitive edge to SESI sports, wrestling specifically.
SESI is very proud to announce that our golfer, Lyla Campbell, went to compete in the state tournament as a freshman. Coach Pam Carico says her proudest moment of coaching was getting to watch Lyla grow as a player, and getting to build a relationship with her and her family. This is a huge accomplishment for SESI. To have a student who was able to make it so far in the competition and represent our school makes us all proud of her.
This month at the SESI field there will be a football game for those who want to come and support the team. We would love to have a full student section to show our support. This game will be with our partner school, Eagleton College and Career Academy.
High school English teacher Sarah Hayes was presented with a “Wow Award.” This award highlights teachers who go above and beyond to support students. We are extremely proud of her and honored to have a teacher who received this award. Overall, this month was very exciting for all SESI students and faculty; to have such a great month for all of our sports raises student spirit and creates a great atmosphere throughout the school.
Sydney Gregory is a school correspondent at SESI High School.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
