Rising eighth graders are preparing to make a large transition from middle school. As they move into high school, they will gain more and more freedom and flexibility.
Teresa Canfield and Shonda Hensley are in charge of preparing students for the new year. They have organized multiple meetings to help inform parents and students on their new schedules, opportunities and teachers.
Students got a schedule provided for them that they could edit to their liking, whether that means adding AP classes, honors classes, or electives. Students can even gain credits they need to graduate high school early on during freshman year. All students have a set of mandatory electives they must complete before graduating. These electives include a computer science class, P.E. and a wellness class.
Each student will choose a program of study, which means that they will choose an area to focus on such as humanities, computer technology, fine arts, etc. Once students choose a program of study they will take some of the classes within that focused area. Humanities includes things such as psychology, sociology, and other forms of volunteering around the school. This focused area will create a sense of security for students and possibly help guide them to their future careers. Samuel Everett is focused on helping students prepare for their future, whether that be college preparation or even just life in general.
They can even gain college credits through dual enrollment at nearby colleges. With this dual enrollment feature, students can take college level classes to get ahead of their peers and further prepare themselves. They also have the option to attend AP classes that immediately add 5 points to their grade point average, which colleges look for in students. AP classes can be taken by anyone who wants a heavier workload, or anyone who feels prepared. Maryville College offers full ride scholarships to five local students, which can be life-changing for a student’s future.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.