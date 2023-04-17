Greg Metcalf is a teacher at Samuel Everett. He has been a teacher for about 29 years, teaching grades 6-12, although he spends most of his time with middle school students. In his time teaching, he has taught six years at Loudon County Technology Center, 21 years at Heritage Middle School and two years here at SESI.
Back in 2020, he also worked virtually with SESI students while teaching at Heritage. He has lots of experience with teaching and will incorporate hands-on activities anytime he can. Teaching at a hybrid school, he only sees most of his students in-person for two hours once a week. This poses a challenge because he has so little time to review with his students.
When asked about his hybrid school experience from a teacher’s perspective, he said: “My year fully virtual at HMS was really hard because I found it really challenging to develop relationships with students. At SESI, even though I generally see each of my groups of students one day a week, I feel like I have developed very good relationships with them.”
This is understandable since most teachers see around 50 kids a day, every single day, which can cause them to not fully develop a relationship with all their students. At SESI, there are fewer students, therefore their time with teachers is much more one-on-one. When speaking about the differences between traditional and hybrid school, he noted that “Kids who do this hybrid learning well become self-starting, capable learners … I get more emails from students in a day at SESI than I probably did my whole career before. I get to help kids where they need help.”
Trending Recipe Videos
Sydney Drake is a Samuel Everett School of Innovation correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.