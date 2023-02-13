The past month has been a busy one for Samuel Everett. In January, students returned from winter break and resumed a normal schedule. Since then, we have acquired a soccer team and running club for various grade levels.
Our school is partnered with Eagleton College and Career Academy to provide sports teams to students of all ages. This spring, boys and girls in the grades K-2 will be offered a developmental soccer team for any skill level, and parents can volunteer to help assist practices and other events for the team. The middle school running club also starts soon, hosting fifth through eighth graders with any experience level. The club will meet each Tuesday and Friday in person, and participants will have one running assignment to complete on their own each week.
In the spring season ahead, eighth graders will have some exciting opportunities to celebrate finishing their middle school years. The first of two organized events is a group field trip to Dollywood in May. Samuel Everett and Eagleton have partnered to set up a daylong field trip for eighth graders from either school to attend and enjoy. Soon after, an eighth grade formal is being held for the students of Samuel Everett and Eagleton College and Career Academy. The event will be held at The Capitol Theatre and will consist of provided food, formal attire and volunteer chaperones.
