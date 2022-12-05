This November at SESI has been very rewarding for all students. SESI has been taking donations for the Family Resource Center and has collected over 1,000 food items to donate for those families during the holidays. This is a huge accomplishment and something that all staff and students are proud to announce.
Partnering with programs such as the Family Resource Center is an opportunity for our school to give back to the community in a rewarding way. The upper school coordinator, Shonda Hensley, says she is “extremely happy we are able to help families in need” and is “grateful for our school to have the opportunity to be able to come together and help those who need it.”
This past month, SESI has chosen to spotlight our peer buddy program. Peer buddies are high school level students who chose to assist students who are in lower grades. This is an amazing opportunity for SESI students. This provides a sense of responsibility with students and increases community involvement. This opportunity brings students of all ages together and raises school spirit.
Peer tutoring is an opportunity for students to get one-on-one learning and guidance from an older student. Peer buddies assist students in classes. Through peer buddies students in the lower grades are able to build relationships with the upperclassmen. This is one of many ways that we have built and strengthened the SESI community. Overall, peer buddies is a fantastic resource, and SESI is proud to offer this service.
Wrestling continues this month. The matches for the season officially begin in December. While the bowling season is beginning to come to an end, it is important for us to recognize an amazing first season. Students on the bowling team did a great job in representing our school and competed fiercely.
The coaches are extremely proud of the development and growth in the athletes and the way they competed.
All together, November has been quite an exciting month for SESI. With almost 1,000 food items being donated to the Family Resource Center, our community involvement continues to grow every day.
Editor’s Note: The wrong student was credited with writing this school news in the Nov. 29 edition, so it has been reprinted with the correct author.
