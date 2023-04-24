At Samuel Everett School of Innovation, April started off strong and continued on a high note throughout the entire month. Formals, tennis matches and soccer games are just a few of the captivating events occurring this month at SESI.
The 2023 prom season at SESI has officially come to an exciting end. Students enjoyed a fun filled night at a beautiful venue. With a total of 90 students, the night was full of dancing, snacks and good music. Students and faculty got together to create an unmatchable environment that will be talked about for years to come. Whether it was dancing to Taylor Swift, or dining on cupcakes, the SESI community had an exciting prom experience. Students’ photos from the night have been displayed on the bulletin board in the hallway. This is a fun chance for students to reminisce and look at their memories from the fun-filled night.
Continuing the season strong, the SESI girls tennis team has an incredible undefeated season. Playing against Alcoa and taking the win brought them to a 7-0 season. This is only the start to their victorious season.
Elementary soccer continues to play their season. Both boys and girls teams have played strongly and continue to grow their soccer skills with every practice.
Students from the math club traveled to Maryville College to participate in the district wide math competition.
SESI students competed hard and displayed their math skills they’ve learned both in school and after school during the math club. Although the competition has ended, the math club is still meeting to get together and learn more and even preparing for next year’s competition.
It’s officially state testing time! Students and faculty are preparing for the end of the year finals. Students have been participating in study groups to help increase their knowledge and improve their testing scores.
April has been a very important month for all of SESI with new opportunities like the math competition and exciting formals, it is safe to say this month was one that will be remembered for times to come.
