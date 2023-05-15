It’s officially the end of the school year, and Samuel Everett School of Innovation is celebrating with many fun events. Academic banquets, field days and roller skating rink parties are just a few of the exciting ways the SESI community is remembering and celebrating an exciting school year.
The lower school students celebrated field day this month. Although the original day was supposed to be outside, the weather had different plans and moved it inside the gymnasium. This was no large challenge for SESI however, because of the flexible nature our school provides; students were still able to experience a fun and thrilling day, regardless of the weather. High school students ran the concession stand and helped demonstrate the activities. This provided students with volunteer hours, and a fun day for them to get to connect with friends.
The SESI facility also this month put on the yearly academic awards ceremony. This is a chance for students who excel in class to be recognized for their hard work and achievements. Students’ families were invited to attend the ceremony to help celebrate. The upper school director at SESI, Shonda Hensley, shares that she is extremely proud of all students this year, especially the students being awarded. She continues by saying that opportunities like these are ones she loves the most about SESI, being able to celebrate students who deserve it. Awards were given out for all grade levels and subjects.
To celebrate the 2023 school year, SESI put on an end of the year roller skating party. This is a chance for students to connect one last time before the school year officially ends. Students can skate, eat pizza and hang out with each other. It also provides an opportunity for students to sign each other’s yearbooks. The 2023 SESI yearbook has officially been released, full of students’ fun memories and photos; it is certainly a hit among all grade levels. The end of the year party also allows students to reminisce on the moments that made their year, the first official prom, football games, book and math club and all the little moments in between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.