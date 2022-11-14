In late October, Blount Partnership hosted its fifth annual Career Exploration Fair at the Airport Hilton for eighth graders in Blount County. The fair was an exciting opportunity to help kids start thinking about possible careers they may want to pursue in the future. Over 50 local and corporate businesses such as DENSO, Smith Mortuary, Artistic Dance Unlimited and many others had tables set up, along with staff telling kids what their business is about.
The career tables ranged from cosmetology to becoming a mortician, which provided valuable information for young students. At each table was at least one member of the workplace who was there to answer questions and explain what their business does for our community. Some tables even had hands-on activities based on the job. For example, one college with medical programs had a robotic surgery simulator so you can see what doing surgery in a more nontraditional way is like. Another table had a woman teaching kids how to do CPR.
The Career Exploration Fair is an exciting way for kids to start thinking about their future and what they might want to do. It also shows students that you don’t have to go through four-plus years of college to find a job that will sustain you.
Syndey Drake is a SESI Middle School correspondent.
