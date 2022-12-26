Although the semester is coming to an end, there has been no shyness of excitement from SESI. With the month containing sports, finals, and bowling outings, it’s safe to say December has been a busy, yet fun month for SESI.
Starting off the month, wrestling has six matches. On the 6th it’s duels at Clinton, the 15th duels at Hardin Valley, the 22nd and 29th are both duels at Alcoa. The wrestling team and SESI community would love for anyone to come out and support the team.
December brings the end of the 2022 SESI bowling season. SESI as a school is very excited and proud of the team for an amazing first season. Being able to have a bowling team is an enriching experience for students and the entire SESI community.
SESI students have been busy preparing for the end of semester exams. Freshman this month were fortunate enough to be able to take the Pre-SAT. This is an amazing opportunity for our students, being able to provide this test was a huge help for students as the results can help decide on future career paths.
Continuing the excitement of the future, juniors were provided the Pre-ACT this month. Having students able to take this test is a great opportunity as it gives them practice and a chance to get familiar with the fast paced nature of the ACT.
To help celebrate the end of the semester and the completion of all the quizzes, tests and finals, SESI students and faculty chose to throw a “party” at Crest Bowling Alley. This brought students together and raised everyone’s spirits. It provided students with a chance to hang out with their friends before break and play an enjoyable sport, all with pizza. These outings allow students to come together between all grades and connect.
Overall, December was an exciting month for all of the SESI community. Students and faculty both are looking forward to winter break.
