The month of March has been a very eventful one for all of the Samuel Everett School of Innovation family. Between math competitions and prom season, March has brought in a new welcoming spring environment.
Students have returned to school after spring break and have been greeted by many inspiring events.
Tuesday, April 4, will be the 65th annual statewide math competition hosted by Maryville College. Samuel Everett is pleased to announce we have over 10 students participating in this math event. Students have worked diligently to prepare and represent our school at this competition. SESI students being able to compete and showcase their math skills and talents are something that all students, regardless of if they are participating, are excited for.
Continuing the math excitement, the SESI math club has been growing and continuing to meet once a week. This is a chance for all grade 9-12 students to come together and share their passion for mathematics in a comfortable and collaborative environment among their peers and be supported by math teachers. SESI Principal Justin Ridge is the leader and founder of the math club. As a result, the math club creates a special place in the SESI community and brings together both students and faculty.
Spring brings in the most anticipated event for SESI upperclassmen: formal season. Students have been planning and talking about this all year. Between the different themes and catering options, SESI upper school is extremely excited to welcome this year’s formal. Collaborating with the Eagleton College and Career Academy upper school, this year’s formal, themed “Old Hollywood,” is sure to be a hit among students. The discussion of what to wear and whom to bring is everywhere throughout the SESI hallways.
To raise funds for this event, SESI office faculty have started a snack cart. This snack cart is wildly loved by all students and a great way to raise money for the formal. Students are provided snacks and drinks, some homemade and some being recommended by the students themselves. The snack cart making its way around the school every day is something that all students look forward to. Seeing what new is offered and getting their favorite treats, all while supporting and raising money for the formal, brings great joy to students.
Ultimately, the new spring season and the month of March has welcomed new opportunities to students both socially and academically. Formal season being just around the corner, and an upcoming math competition, the SESI community has been very busy and excited planning and prepping for these events.
