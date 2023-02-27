This month students and faculty are welcoming in the new semester and enjoying the spring season. Many celebrations and new beginnings are taking place at Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Starting off, we are extremely excited and proud to announce that our teacher Kristin Stringer was named the Blount County High School Teacher of the Year. Alongside her were two finalists, Cayllah Connell, SESIs middle school English teacher, and Pam Carico, the high school math teacher. These awards being presented to our teachers are a huge accomplishment for SESI and something we are all proud of our teachers for achieving. With the help and guidance of these winning teachers, students are becoming encouraged and motivated to face anything.
Starting this semester, boys and girls soccer has begun. The roster is full of talented athletes who are well prepared and excited to represent Samuel Everett’s soccer team. This is SESI’s second year of having a soccer team available to students. These teams are a huge part of the SESI community. Matches and tournaments are always a chance to bring the SESI community together and cheer on our athletes. With every year that Samuel Everett grows, more opportunities arise leading to great opportunities for all students to participate in. Sports, such as soccer, are a key aspect of the SESI athletic program.
Continuing this month, SESI’s very own math club is taking center stage. Students are learning a multitude of different math skills and strategies all while in a fun environment with peers.
Overall, the month of February has certainly brought many exciting events to Samuel Everett. Celebrating the win of several teachers and welcoming new sports events were just a few of the exciting activities this month brought to Samuel Everett.
