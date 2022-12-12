Going to a hybrid school requires hardworking and innovative teachers, one of them being Cayllah Connell, a 2017 graduate of Maryville College.
After graduating, she taught high school juniors and seniors English language arts at Austin-East High School for two years. After leaving Austin-East, she transferred to William Blount High School, where she then taught sophomores and juniors for another two years. Here at Samuel Everett she teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade both reading and writing.
When asked about her teaching experience she said, “Each school taught me so much not only about my job, but also about myself. I wouldn’t trade these experiences for anything.”
Teaching at a hybrid school after teaching at traditional schools is a big change mentally. In response to a question about the differences between the two types of schools, she responded, “The differences were nothing like I imagined they would be. I feel a lot closer to my students here in a hybrid program than I did while I was in traditional schooling.” She also mentioned that there is much more parent involvement within the school, and she feels like she has a stronger relationship with her students.
The flipped classroom setting makes it easier to do more activities with students. From a student perspective, I also really enjoy the freedom and being able to have fun at school.
She mentioned that the biggest challenge she has is working longer hours. With an 11-month-old daughter, working from early morning to late night proves to be difficult. “I am tired a lot more than I was (before), but the students are worth it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.