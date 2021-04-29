After more than a decade at its current location on Whitecrest Drive in Maryville, Community Food Connection of Blount County is picking up roots and moving across the line to Alcoa.
CFC President Diane Kilmer said the food ministry has been looking to find a larger and more convenient location for some time now. The search began in earnest in January.
“We probably vetted four or five locations,” she said. “This one seems to fit best for getting product in and out, being a central location and being in the county.”
The new address is New Midland Plaza, between the retail outlets Goodwill and Burkes. Kilmer said it is the previous home of Maryville-Alcoa Christian Supply, which closed years ago.
This is a monumental year for this nonprofit. It began 30 years ago when a group of churches and concerned citizens wanted to pool resources of numerous food pantries to better meet community needs. The Blount County Ecumenical Action Council also was involved in starting the organization.
The first site was on Bessemer Street in Alcoa, followed by a few years at the old Bassel School on Joule Steet, which then was sold to East Tennessee Medical Group in 2000. From there, CFC moved to East Broadway Avenue in Maryville. The ministry was located there until it moved to Whitecrest Drive in Maryville in June 2010.
In its infancy, CFC served about 20 families each week.
Kilmer took over as president from Bob Harlason, who served in that capacity from 2015-20. He also has served on the board of Second Harvest Food Bank, where CFC gets much of its food.
There are no requirements to receive food: The only questions asked are the number of family members and how many are seniors and children.
Early last year, CFC went from an in-store pantry to a drive-up delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilmer said that continues. Once the new location is open, which will be Saturday, May 15, it will go back to
the in-store pickup.
On a recent Saturday, members of the CFC board of directors and also volunteers gathered to clean, work on flooring and other jobs necessary to get the doors open. CFC consists of all volunteers with one exception, a part-time store manager.
This new space in Alcoa will double the current space CFC is using, Kilmer said. The total square footage is 4,800.
Space to grow
“We will be able to have inventory readily available instead of piling things on pallets,” the board president said. “We will also be able to go back to in-store. That will be the biggest thing.”
While CFC does get the bulk of its food from Second Harvest, there are a number of businesses that are willing to donate products. CFC needs volunteers who can pick up any donations and bring them to the food pantry.
Food drives are another way this organization gets needed donations. Grocery stores allow CFC to ask for donated nonperishables from shoppers, but the pandemic brought a temporary end to that for now. Monetary donations are always appreciated, too.
CFC is currently open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Those hours of operation will remain for now. Kilmer said they hope to expand.
In addition, the nonprofit is partnering with others who have a likeminded mission of helping those in need. CFC is teaming up with an organization called Veterans for Veterans, Kilmer said. They will use the new CFC space at times when CFC is closed.
Through the pandemic, the food pantry has continued to serve. An average 3,400 people receive the free food each month. That includes a large amount of children, 30%, Kilmer said. She said CFC is also seeing an increase in the number of seniors seeking help.
This organization is grateful to the Whitecrest Drive property owner who allowed them to use the space free of charge. This new chapter for CFC will allow them to serve more people and expand their partnerships, Kilmer said.
“It will allow us to grow,” she said.
Moving will be taking place over the next couple of weeks. The opening date is May 15 and Kilmer said they will be ready.
“The food will be ready for clients to come in even if we don’t have everything in place,” Kilmer said.
