Exactly one year ago, Jim and Dot Gregory picked up roots and moved to Maryville from Michigan, seeking a warmer climate — a story heard over and over again by those of us already firmly planted here.
But this couple, married for 55 years, weren’t just looking for four seasons and less snow to plow; they also wanted to share their talents and plug in to their newfound community. These retired teachers started with sewing quilts for organizations in the area and also volunteering at Community Food Connection.
A few weeks ago, they found another opportunity. It all started with friend and neighbor Susan Eagleton. The Gregorys and Eagleton reside in Shannondale of Maryville’s Retirement Center. Eagleton offered the couple lots of material suitable to make quilts.
“She said ‘I have a lot and I want to get rid of it,’” Jim said. “She gave us a big stack and told us at that time we might want to consider giving the quilts to Meals on Wheels.”
Jim and Dot sprung into action and elicited the help of Christy Walsh, also a Shannondale resident and someone who volunteers with Meals on Wheels. She quilts too. MOW is a program operated by the Blount County Community Action Agency that delivers hot meals to Blount seniors.
The Gregorys took the donated material and made quilts for the cause and also asked others at Shannondale to do the same. Jim said there were about seven who pitched in.
When the work was done, 35 lap quilts had been fashioned out of what was new and scrap material. Some of the quilts were made using panels that were then stitched around.
Last week, Jim and Dot hung the finished quilts in the entryway of Shannondale using ropes and clothespins. Those passing through asked if they were for sale or up for auction. Jim and Dot explained they are on their way brighten the holidays for some senior adults in this community.
Lynnda Manville serves as senior nutrition director for BCCAA, overseeing the Smoky Mountain MOW program. She said 1,000 seniors are served the meals each day. Deliveries are made by volunteers five days a week.
The 35 quilts are going to be part of the Meals on Wheels Santas for Seniors project, Manville said. Letters were sent out to community members asking for donations of gifts for the clients served. The idea was to adopt a senior and spend $25 on a gift that is now due at BCCAA by Dec. 15.
“These are just gifts of love,” Manville said of the quilts. “We do have an idea of some we serve that have had struggles this year. To be able to wrap themselves up in these gifts of love. ... I know exactly who to give them to.”
Other items MOW has asked for include kitchen towels, bath towels, blankets, scarves, gloves, heating pads, facial tissues, night lights, pillows, shawls, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and diabetic socks.
Manville said her volunteers will deliver the surprise gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Twisted Sister, a quilt shop in Alcoa, has gotten into the act too. Their customers have made more than 1,200 place mats. These will be part of Santa for Seniors as well.
Jim and Dot have been quilting since the 1980s, they said. He actually taught his wife the craft. Jim learned as a young boy.
“I learned to quilt when I had polio when I was young,” he explained. “For almost six months, I couldn’t go to school so my mom sent me to the local church and the Ladies Aid Society. They quilted every Wednesday.”
Jim said the quilters started letting him help; he later found out they would remove his stitches after he left. He was 10 or 11. But, he persisted and his talent took hold.
Walsh stood before the quilts with joy at what has been accomplished by this group at Shannondale. She said it’s the story of seniors helping seniors.
“There is an amazing number of people here that do volunteer work in the community,” she said.
The lap quilts that will be on their way to MOW clients are adorned with bears, snowmen, butterflies and geometric shapes. One was made by Jim from a John Deere vest.
Jim said being able to participate in this MOW program means a lot to him and Dot. They don’t have biological children of their own and no family in the immediate area. They have made lots of quilts for family and friends. Having others to quilt for keeps them serving others, they said.
This is the third year BCCAA has done Santas for Seniors for MOW clients. Manville said she can’t wait for the deliveries to take place. She is in need of some volunteers this holiday season and throughout the year.
“I can’t imagine our seniors will feel anything but love this holiday,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.